Andes to replace bridge at school, fortify stream banks

The Andes Central School District will replace the bridge over Liddle Brook, improve the brook's banks, move a utility pole and move sanitation pipes after flooding damaged the walled creek.
The Board of Education passed a resolution during its March 17, board meeting, declaring the "necessity of bridge replacement and floodway alterations at the main building campus."
According to District Treasurer Jan Stevens, "The bridge itself is not failing, but stone walls along the brook on school property are. The bridge will need to be replaced along with the other stone wall repair or replacement just because of its location."
According to the resolution, the district's architect completed a building and grounds condition survey last September, and "discovered, through coordination with the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District, that the existing stream banks on either side of Liddle Brook and Tremperskill had become compromised due to recent flooding and settlement and requires immediate intervention and mitigation." The DCSWCD report also said "the sanitary line serving the district and two adjacent businesses is exposed due to erosion and has the potential to rupture, sending effluent into the waterway," the resolution said.
In the resolution, the board gave the superintendent the power to "negotiate and let the contracts for mitigation design, electrical service, and other associated work, all reimbursable through outside funding in an amount not to exceed $250,000." It said the Catskill Watershed Corporation or the New York City Department of Environmental Protection would reimburse the district.
"We have had discussions with the school about a future project that would include streambank restoration, relocation of the sewer pipes and the bridge replacement but those items are all currently in the design phase and no approvals from CWC are in place at this time," Jason Merwin, executive director of CWC, said. "The stream/bridge project and utilities study is under our Flood Hazard Mitigation Program. This program funds a number of types of projects that assist in community resilience to flooding events. The town of Andes completed a Local Flood Analysis that has a number of recommendations for projects within the community. This is one of those recommendations."
The resolution also gave the superintendent the power to let "contracts for public work or the purchase of supplies, materials or equipment necessary to relocate the utility pole."
Merwin said the "CWC has approved a study to relocate utilities on site."
