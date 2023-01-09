Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, was reappointed by Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, as the ranking Republican on the Assembly’s Committee on Oversight, Analysis, and Investigation, according to a media release from Angelino’s office. He was also newly appointed to the Veterans Affairs, Codes, and Ethics and Guidance committees and will return to the Corporation, Authorities and Commissions and Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development committees.
“I am honored to continue in my role as Ranking Republican of the Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation. With all the unaccountable and self-interested actors in government, including Gov. Cuomo and Gov. Hochul, oversight is needed now more than ever in New York,” Angelino said in the release. “I am also pleased to join the Committee on Veterans Affairs. I look forward to finding ways to better support veterans with the needs and challenges they now face.”
“Joe’s professional experience and dedication have been instrumental for our Conference and for the people of the 122nd Assembly District,” Barclay said in the release. “I’m proud to appoint him as the Ranking Minority Member on the Assembly Oversight Committee. The people of New York deserve safe communities and to trust that state government is acting in their best interest. Joe’s background in law enforcement and his integrity will be invaluable in his work on these committees and for our Conference.”
After redistricting, Angelino now represents the 121st Assembly District, which includes parts of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Madison and Broome counties.
Angelino “is eager to work with his colleagues to develop stronger policy ideas to increase transparency and hold government officials to the high standard expected by the public on the Ethics committee,” the release said.
He also plans to share his perspective as a veteran to the Veterans Affairs committee, along with the perspectives of those he speaks with regularly, the release said. He is a retired Marine Reserve sergeant major, and served on three combat tours over two wars. He was awarded two Purple Hearts.
Drawing on Angelino’s experience as a retired police chief, Barclay also appointed him to the Committee on Codes, which develops the state’s criminal laws, the release said.
