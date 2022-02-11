Angelino seeks re-election in new Assembly district

Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, has announced his re-election campaign in a new Assembly district.
Angelino is serving in his first term in the 122nd Assembly District. Because of recent redistricting, he will run in the new 121st District which includes the majority of Chenango and Broome counties, and portions of Madison, Otsego, Sullivan and Delaware counties.
“Upstate New York is filled with hardworking, amazing people and I couldn’t be more honored to represent them in the Assembly," Angelino said in a media release. "I have worked diligently to advocate for their needs and values to stave off the one-size-fits-all approach that imposes New York City’s progressive policies on upstate residents.”
Before running for the Assembly, Angelino served as police chief and fire chief for the city of Norwich. He is a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, having served in the 1991 Gulf War and the Iraq War in 2003 and 2005, for which he received two Purple Heart medals, according to the release. He retired in 2008 from the Marine Reserves as a sergeant major, the highest enlisted rank.
