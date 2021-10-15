The state Broadband Program Office is collecting data and input from broadband users, and Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, is encouraging residents to take part.
A website, www.empirestatebroadband.com/speed-test, has been established for broadband users to take a survey and speed test to better to help the state assess broadband performance and accessibility for residents throughout the state.
“New Yorkers’ early participation in the state broadband speed test is important in helping our state make important decisions on how to strategically improve access and coverage around the state,” Angelino said in a media release. “Widely available broadband internet is foundational in a modern prosperous society to support our educational system, our economic activities, health care and connection with one another. My constituents in our rural regions of the state have been underserved by broadband services and they deserve more attention from the state and telecommunication providers to resolve this.”
