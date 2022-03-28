Anglers, outfitters eagerly await opening day

Area sports stores are transitioning between ice fishing and open-water fishing in anticipation of the first day of spring trout fishing season Friday, April 1.
"We're starting to get spring bait and worms," said Bill Decker, owner of Sportsman Adventures in Oneonta. "I anticipate it's going to be a good season once it warms up."
Judy Wright, owner of Hill Top Bait Shop in Afton, agreed. She said business was "slow because no one wants to be out fishing in this weather."
The weather Monday was more conducive to ice fishing if the ice was thick enough, but Amy Decker was busy separating dilly worms into containers for retail sale at Sportsman Adventures.
Bill Decker said the worms are imported from Canada and the cost now is equal to what they usually cost in August, when the ground is drier and they're harder to get. Most of the increase is due to higher fuel prices and transportation. He said right now he is able to absorb the price increase, but may need to raise prices in the future.
Wright said that in addition to her store, she supplies worms to several stores in the area.
Both Wright and Bill Decker said they are having supply chain problems. Wright said her store has enough tackle, but is a little bit behind on getting lures and said there is a six-day lag in supply. However, she said, the store is "stocked" and they have a lot of "trout flies for fly fishing."
Decker said he doesn't stock a lot of flies because the area rivers and streams are not favorable to fly fishing. He said he is having trouble getting hooks and sinkers, but has plenty of lures.
"These are necessary or you can't fish," Amy said.
Decker said supply chain problems have affected every industry. He said before COVID-19, it was easy to find anything he needed for the store.
Aside from selling the equipment necessary for fishing, Bill said he likes to fish.
"Getting out and away is a stress reliever," he said. "While you're fishing, you forget everything for a couple of hours."
The start of the new season also brings with it new regulations put forth by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. New regulations include the minimum size and amount taken in lakes, ponds and rivers. The regulations go into affect April 1.
According to a media release, the DEC "is implementing changes to reduce the number of special regulations while still providing the protections necessary to ensure sustainable fisheries, including changing some statewide regulations for certain species and eliminating special regulations that are no longer necessary."
According to a fact sheet released by the DEC, new regulations include:
• Brook trout in lakes and ponds: April 1-Oct. 15, minimum length-none, daily limit-five;
• Brown trout, rainbow trout and splake in lakes and ponds: all year; minimum length-none; daily limit-five with no more than two longer than 12";
• Crappie: all year, minimum length-10", daily limit 25;
• Black bass: June 15-Nov. 30, minimum length-12", daily limit-five; black bass, Dec. 1-June 14, catch and release only, artificial lures only;
• Kokanee: all year, minimum length-none, daily limit-none;
• Muskellunge: June 1-Nov. 30, minimum length-40", daily limit-one;
• Northern pike: May 1-March 15, minimum length 18", daily limit-five;
• Pickerel: May 1-March 15, minimum length-15", daily limit-five;
• Sunfish: all year, minimum length-none, daily limit-25;
• Tiger muskellunge: May 1-March 15, minimum length-30", daily limit-one;
• Walleye: May 1-March 15, minimum length-15", daily limit-five;
• Atlantic salmon: all year, minimum length-15", daily limit-three.
The DEC said it "adopted more conservative harvest regulations for sunfish to protect populations from overharvest and increase the minimum size limit for crappie to 10 inches to improve the stability and size structure of populations." In addition, the DEC has announced a daily limit of 15 sunfish can be harvested from Canadarago and Goodyear lakes.
Wright said she agreed with the resolutions, especially the size limits on panfish. Bill thought the size limits would be good for wild fisheries, like the three-point antler restrictions were for the deer hunters. He said while the state hatcheries help keep the rivers well stocked with fish, the size restrictions could help the natural reproduction of fish in other waters.
Local waterways also have other regulations. Canadarago Lake regulations are that walleye may be taken May 1 through March 15, minimum length-18", daily limit-three; yellow perch can be taken all year, minimum length-none, daily limit-25. Goodyear Lake also has a 25 yellow perch limit. Lake trout may be taken year-round on Otsego Lake, however, the minimum length is 23" and the limit is one fish.
No ice fishing is allowed on Cannonsville, Pepacton and Schoharie reservoirs, Mud Pond in the town of Colchester and on Huggins and Cables lakes. Other restrictions for Huggins and Cables (Trout Pond) lakes are the use or possession of baitfish is prohibited and trout season is April 1 through Sept. 30, minimum length is 12" and artificial lures only. Trout season on the Pepacton Reservoir is April 1 through Oct. 15, the minimum length is 15", the daily limit is two fish and one may be more than 21".
For a complete list of fishing regulations, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html
