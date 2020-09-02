HARPURSVILLE — About a dozen reptiles are settling into their new home at Animal Adventure Park after being surrendered there last month.
One savannah monitor lizard, three rat snakes, one ball python, two carpet pythons, one Dumeril’s boa, one red-tail boa and two tortoises were surrendered Aug. 12 from a home in Bainbridge, according to park owner Jordan Patch.
“The animals in question were extremely well-cared for,” and kept in their own room in the house, Patch said. “This was not a neglect situation.”
Family members of the owner took over the animals’ care after he was hospitalized and contacted Patch when they realized the extent of the collection.
“It may be your hobby, but it’s not necessarily your family’s hobby,” Patch said.
From the same residence, the Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den in Scranton, Pennsylvania, took possession of two western rattlesnakes, three eastern rattlesnakes, one timber rattlesnake, two Egyptian banded cobras and one blackthroat monitor lizard, all of which are venomous and illegal to possess in New York, according to Patch.
“They did the right thing. They knew that they were not capable of caring for this collection,” Patch said of the family. “It was a large collection, but also a dangerous collection, and on top of that, an illegal collection. They knew they were in over their heads and they did the right thing by contacting the proper agencies to handle it.”
“Once we identified that we were working with something much more than a typical surrender, we contacted DEC, roped in the enforcement side of it and worked with them to orchestrate the entire rescue and removed the animals within two days, successfully and stress-free,” Patch said. “Everyone is doing well. We’ve had no issue.”
The tortoises, a full-grown female leopard tortoise and a seven- or eight-year-old male sulcata tortoise, remain in quarantine to ensure they are healthy enough to join the park’s dozen other tortoises.
“These animals could be carrying a parasite load that our animals don’t have — they could have a respiratory illness, a contagious virus, something like that,” Patch said. “If we introduce them to our general population, we could possibly infect or compromise our permanent collection, which is stable and healthy.”
The leopard tortoise, thought to be 10 or 12 years old, is native to the savannas of eastern and southern Africa, Patch said, and the sulcata, the largest species of mainland tortoise and the third-largest in the world, comes from the southern edge of the Sahara Desert.
The pair are joined in temporary quarantine by a 12-foot-long reticulated python that was rescued from a lawn in Schenectady one day after the Bainbridge reptiles arrived.
Reticulated pythons can grow up to 30 feet in length, Patch said. “It’s a gorgeous species of snake, but, unfortunately, illegal to keep in the state of New York.”
The snake is believed to be either an escaped house pet or to have been abandoned by an owner that could no longer care for it, Patch said. Because surrendering an illegal pet comes with consequences from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, owners are more likely to release them.
“That’s the theory we tend to think is behind a lot of the alligators that have shown up in the past few years or have been confiscated from homes and apartments and frat houses — when they’re small, they’re cute, but then they grow up to be the wild animal that they are,” he said.
“Other states have amnesty days to turn in illegal wildlife that were pets,” Patch continued. “It makes perfect sense: we don’t want alligators in the waterways and we don’t want 12-foot pythons crawling through Schenectady.”
Animal Adventure has taken in animals from more than 50 surrender or rescue situations since the park opened in 2012, Patch said.
“We’ve taken in seven or eight alligators now; we’ve taken in monkeys, we’ve taken in lemurs, giant constrictors; we’ve taken in sugar gliders and hedgehogs; emus that were running along the highway,” he said. “We definitely never anticipated the volume, but by all means, we help when we can.”
Aquatic turtles have been a popular surrender this year, Patch said, especially the red-eared slider turtle.
“If we can help — if we have the vacancy and the resources to provide — we will, but there comes a time when we have to say we can’t,” he said. “If we bring one in and it disrupts everything else, we’re not working in the best interests of our animals.”
Rescue work is often tiring but almost always rewarding, Patch said.
“What pains you is when you walk into a situation and the animal is neglected. You know what has to happen for that animal to get into that condition,” he said. “You also know the effort, work and survival rates to get that animal back to where it needs to be — that’s what’s most daunting or emotionally straining.”
“Nine out of 10 of the animals are generally in good condition, and for the few that come in and maybe aren’t in the best condition, we know the process to get them there, and when you see the positive, tangible results, that’s what’s most rewarding,” Patch said. “It’s the good with the bad, without question.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
