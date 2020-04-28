The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has received permission to begin construction on a new animal shelter and campus, according to a media release.
SQSPCA Director Stacie Haynes met with New York State Agriculture and Markets veterinarian David Smith on April 18 to make the case that the shelter’s project should be approved as soon as possible, the release said. Site work at the new location was set to begin on April 1, but was delayed by the COVID-19 crisis, which prompted suspension by New York State of all businesses and construction not deemed to be essential.
“We are encouraged by Gov. Cuomo’s recent statement that construction will be one of the first industries to resume operations," Haynes said in the release. "We understand that while our project has been fast-tracked as we face dangerous conditions at our current location, we recognize all construction to be essential and know that folks across the board are eager to get back to work.”
Among the most pressing issues discussed was the current shelter’s location in a flood zone, the release said.
“Flooding is typical in our leach fields, dog yards, outdoor kennels and isolation building,” Haynes wrote in a letter addressed to Ag and Markets. “The leach field was flooded in October 2019 and left us without sanitary water for a week. A previous flood left the shelter with a giardia infestation.”
As recently as Monday the shelter had to evacuate its isolation building because water was creeping up from the front yard, close to entering the building, Haynes said. “Because of past experience, we know we can take no chances — our flooding is usually the result of flash flood conditions,” she said.
According to the release, Haynes received the official go-ahead from the state just hours after her meeting with Smith, which included a consultation with construction professionals.
The SHELTER US project will move the SQSPCA and thrift store facilities 1.2 miles north of the current location on state Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta. Workers broke ground in August, with an original target date of summer 2020 for the move.
