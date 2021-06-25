Animal shelter to host celebration at new site

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will host a public celebration Saturday, July 17, at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Index, outside Cooperstown, to mark the completion of its new animal shelter and adjoining campus.
The SQSPCA began moving into the new shelter building this week.
SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m., “but the public is invited to stop by any time throughout the day to help us commemorate this historic moment in the shelter’s history.”
The new shelter and thrift store are 1.2 miles north of the current location on State Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta.
The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including guided tours of the new facility and light refreshments. Those wishing to attend the ribbon cutting and/or open house are encouraged to RSVP via online registration form at sqspca.org/open-house by July 10.
