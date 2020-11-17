Animal shelter to host vegan fundraiser at Franklin eatery

The Delaware Valley Humane Society will host its first-ever vegan fundraiser Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Tulip and the Rose in Franklin.
The shelter, a nonprofit organization, relies mostly on fundraising to sustain its operations through the year, according to shelter manager Erin Insinga, but many of the regular fundraising campaigns were called off or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had to get creative in our fundraising efforts,” Insinga said. “We lost 99% of our fundraising — almost everything was taken from us.”
The shelter relies on donations to provide food, vet care, vaccinations and medications to the animals in its care, Insinga said.
The pandemic prompted an increase in local adoptions, she said, but also forced many to rely on the shelter’s pet food bank or surrender their animals altogether.
“We’ve seen a lot more people in need of our services than ever before,” Insinga said.
Insinga said she chose to partner with the Tulip and the Rose to showcase the “exquisite offerings of its talented chefs.”
Dinner will be served in four different seatings, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night. In-house seating requires a $5 advance ticket purchase is limited to 26.
$60 buys a three-course meal featuring salad niçoise, with jackfruit substituted for tuna; local squash soup made with coconut milk or a nacho platter with seitan instead of ground beef, and lentil and carrot barbacoa tacos, a falafel platter or a vegetable quinoa harvest bowl.
For dessert, restaurant general manager Hasan Siddiqi is preparing chocolate avocado mousse and vegan ice cream for a locally baked pumpkin spice cake á la mode.
Siddiqi will donate 40% of proceeds from in-house sales and 15% from takeout meals, including á la carte items.
Insinga said she hopes the fundraiser will bring a positive spotlight to the town of Franklin, which, for many in the animal welfare community, has become synonymous with an alleged dog-fighting ring discovered there last year.
“This one’s really close to my heart,” she said.
“This isn’t something that’s in the past; it’s something DVHS is working towards everyday,” Siddiqi said of the discovery of the 20 abused and neglected dogs more than eight months prior. We want to give recognition to Erin and the shelter and the community as a whole for banding together. We stand with these animals and the people behind them.”
The dinner fundraiser will also kick off the Staffworks Save a Life fundraiser, which provides matching funds for every dollar raised by the shelter between Monday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 31.
Tickets can be purchased at DVHS weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit dvhsny.org or contact the shelter at 607-563-7780 and dvhs.sidney@gmail.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
