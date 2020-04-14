Animal shelter updates website, gets help for ailing cat

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, an Oneonta-based animal rescue group, is giving animal lovers a new way to stay connected while keeping their distance.
The nonprofit organization launched a redesigned website and “Lifesaver” membership option earlier this month. Board President Kristin Kulow said, for $20 a month, the “online community component” offers a “behind-the-scenes” look at shelter life.
“We had thought about doing the membership for a while, but in order to have that functionality, we needed to create a new website,” she said. “Then with COVID, we said, ‘We need to stop talking about it and just do it.’”
The impetus, Kulow said, coincided with an online fundraiser benefiting a shelter cat that needed surgery.
“We had our fundraiser for Gerry … and worked with Giving Grid,” she said. “If you start a fundraiser with them and … it gets some momentum, they’ll supercharge it and put it out to their people, so he got donations from Croatia, Australia, Finland, Germany — literally all over the world. So, I thought, ‘We need to do this, because we’re not limited to Oneonta.’ For anyone who wants to help animals and is into shelters, (the Lifesaver membership) is an opportunity to get behind the scenes and yes, they’re supporting us, but they can do it anywhere from in the world.”
According to superheroesirj.org, a Lifesaver gets exclusive “regular updates through videos, photos and written posts,” making members the shelter’s “virtual boots on the ground.”
“Really they get to follow the stories,” Kulow said. “We do pretty well with Facebook … but you get snippets: you see who just came in, who’s up for adoption and you see their going-home photo, but there’s a lot that goes into it in between all that.
“Some of (the animals) come in healthy and stay healthy, then go; some come in in rough shape and we get them healthy and that’s a huge process and so time- and financially consuming; and some we lose along the way,” she said. “There’s so much that goes into that people don’t realize … so, this takes them on that journey and lets them see what that’s like, 24/7. It brings people in and lets them see what we’re really doing, where their money is going and how much effort it really takes.”
Kulow estimated on Monday that the shelter at 697 Winney Hill Road has about 20 dogs and “at least 40 cats” in its program.
Since launching last week, Kulow said, four individuals signed up as Lifesavers. With monetary and material donations down because of the pandemic, she said, shelter officials hope to gain $2,000 per month through Lifesaver memberships.
“The goal of this is to get 100 people signed up as a minimum,” she said. “It’s month to month, it’s recurring and you can cancel at any time.
“Our thrift store isn’t open; any public fundraiser event we had planned we can’t do; and people without their regular income aren’t donating, so we’re not getting those donations,” she said. “We were doing spay-and-neuter clinics, but all that’s on hold and we can’t do any trap-and-release programs in the community, so populations are populating, but we can’t do anything about it. Even our own animals are on hold right now, because those supplies are needed for human use. Our pet food pantry has been hit pretty hard, because we’re giving out a lot, and regular shelter operations — buying food, medicine, vet bills — all still continue to accumulate. We can’t stop caring for them, but the funds aren’t necessarily flowing.”
To become a Lifesaver or for more information, visit superheroesirj.org or find “Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.