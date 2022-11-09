Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced nearly $5 million has been awarded to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies through the fourth round of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund. Two local shelters will get some of that money.
According to a media release, the funding will support construction, renovation and expansion projects that will provide animal care.
"New York's Companion Animal Capital Fund makes a true difference for shelters and humane societies across the state, helping them to make critical upgrades that ultimately mean better care for our dogs and cats as they await their forever homes," Hochul said in the release. "I was proud to include funding for this program in my Executive Budget this year — the first time in history — and my administration will continue supporting the great organizations that work to keep sheltered dogs and cats safe."
Locally, Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, an Oneonta shelter, will receive $440,347 for renovation of a recently purchased building to increase both canine and feline housing capacity as well as a cat condo and isolation area. The Susquehanna SPCA will receive $143,289 for the purchase of veterinary equipment including a stationary radiograph machine, a dental radiograph machine, laser therapy equipment and surgical cautery tools to provide enhanced medical care for animals, the release said.
Since the launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program in 2017, administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the state has dedicated $20 million to 57 projects, the release said.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets selects grant recipients based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost, the release said. For the first time this year, the state also expanded eligibility to include shelters that were previously granted money from the fund and have completed their projects, as well as shelters without municipal contracts servicing underserved regions.
According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, more than 150,000 animals annually are brought to non-profit and municipality-run shelters and humane societies. "The New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund will help these organizations continue to provide sheltering services to local communities, promote better care for the animals, and facilitate more adoptions," the release said.
