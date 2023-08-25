The Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York chapter’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving from Oneonta to Cooperstown this year.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Clark Sports Center.
Andrew Sagarin, Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York development events manager, said Friday that the Leatherstocking region walk moved “in an attempt to grow the walk.”
“We’re grateful for the Oneonta walkers in the past and look forward to joining them in Cooperstown,” Sagarin said.
He also said that the new venue has been “a really phenomenal partner.”
“We’re looking forward to a really great walk,” he said. “It’s a great day for people to come together and support our cause.”
The walks, which began in 1989 and locally in Oneonta in 2004, raise awareness and funds for local Alzheimer’s care and support through free education programs, support groups and one-to-one care consultations.
Participant check in begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk begins immediately following the ceremony.
Sagarin said that the group’s goal is to sign up about 150 participants and raise $30,000. As of Friday, the group had reached $10,005 — one-third of the way to its financial goal — and signed up 40 participants and 14 teams.
“Often people call our walks the world’s biggest support group for those who have Alzheimer’s, or those in their family or business,” he said.
During the walk, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. Walkers carry large plastic flowers, each color symbolizing their personal connection to the disease.
The Cooperstown walk is supported by local presenting sponsor, NYCM Insurance.
According to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York, more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 410,000 New Yorkers.
It’s not only a leading cause of death in the U.S., but more than 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
Registration info
Participants can register an individual walker or team captain.
There are no deadlines, anyone can register online at any time up until a day or so before the event, when online registration closes, Sagarin said.
In-person registration is also an option on the day of the walk.
On the registration website — act.alz.org/cooperstown23 — there are options to register or to make a donation.
Alternatively, paper forms are available from Sagarin, who can be reached by phone at 518-675-7203 or by email, ansagarin@alz.org.
