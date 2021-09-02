The 24th annual New York Cannabis Arts & Music Festival is scheduled to go on this year in Otsego County, despite legal issues surrounding last year’s event and opposition from neighbors and the property owner.
The event, formerly known as the New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair, will be held Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 26, according to organizer George Knarich, proprietor of Knarich Family Farms in New Lisbon.
“I’ve been doing everything I’ve been supposed to do,” Knarich told The Daily Star. “I’m trying to see everything become legal, so I want to do it all above-ground.”
Knarich was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and trespassing for promoting last year’s event, billed as the “largest, longest-running private cannabis legalization event” in the state.
All charges were eventually dropped, Knarich said.
Citing last year’s festival as a public health concern amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Otsego County Health Department issued a cease-and-desist order to Knarich and his then-co-organizer as the festival violated the state’s ban on mass gatherings at the time.
Ticket sales for this year’s festival will be limited to 3,500, Knarich said, though he only expects 2,500 to show up.
Since last year’s festival, Knarich said he has severed ties with his former co-organizer, Rob Robinson of Damn Sam Productions, “because he did everything underground and illegally.”
“We didn’t part ways on any bad terms,” Knarich said. “I just asked them not to come back this year.”
The rebranded festival will feature performances by more than two dozen musical groups from across the state, Knarich said, which will be limited to the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. in consideration of any potential noise disturbance for his neighbors.
“Knarich reached out earlier in the year and said he was doing things differently,” Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said. “He met with us and the state and county health departments and was given the go-ahead. As far as I know, at this point, he’s followed through on everything he’s supposed to.”
Because the gathering is expected to draw fewer than 5,000 people, Devlin said, health department permits were not necessary.
Though he was aware of disputes between Knarich, his neighbors and the owners of the property on which Knarich runs his CBD business, Devlin said the matter was a civil one.
In a copy of an email provided by a third party to The Daily Star, Malti Mehta, who is listed in Otsego County real property records as the owner of the County Highway 15 farm, wrote to Devlin that “no Harvest Fest should be held at my Farm by George Knarich, his family, his friends or any other organization representing him or any other groups directly or indirectly connected with him.”
“I also request your honor to enforce cease-and-desist clauses guaranteed under the ownership of the properties and farm appliances stored in my property in the Town of Mt. Vision,” Mehta wrote.
Devlin said he wasn’t aware of any cease-and-desist order related to this year’s festival.
Knarich said the Mehta family, whose address is listed in Westchester County, are his business partners, with whom he is in the middle of a civil suit over ownership of the CBD license for his business.
“We’re in the process of separating in business,” Knarich said, claiming the suit has nothing to do with ownership of the New Lisbon property or the festival.
As a courtesy to the Mehtas and his neighbors, Knarich said, he looked into relocating the festival to a different venue, but “time got short.”
“We’re going to do the best we can to keep the noise down and be good neighbors,” he said. “This whole thing is about education and awareness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.