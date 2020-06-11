The Catskill Choral Society announced the cancellation of its annual Grand and Glorious Garage Sale, originally scheduled for Sept. 12.
“It is simply not feasible to hold an event such as this and comply with social distancing guidelines and common sense health/safety practices,” said Chris Shields, president of the Choral Society.
Described by organizers as a “signature fall activity on the downtown scene,” the event serves as the Choral Society’s primary fundraiser and features more than 75 vendors, charities and entertainment groups. The sale is tentatively scheduled to return next year on Sept. 11.
"We had to cancel our spring concert plus our fundraising golf tournament, and now even our fall concert cycle is in doubt due to the somewhat risky nature of choral singing," Shields said. "We are like other nonprofits who rely on grants, ticket sales, member dues, fundraisers and gifts from supporters."
A “Fund for the 50th” has been established to help offset the group’s loss of income. Donations may be made at catskillchoralsociety.com or sent to Catskill Choral Society, Box 135, Oneonta, NY. 13820.
Otsego County reported Thursday three additional COVID-19 cases since its most recent update June 2, bringing the countywide total to 70. To date, the county has conducted 4,075 tests.
Sixty-two individuals have recovered, five are deceased and none are currently hospitalized, according to a media release. Fourteen individuals are in quarantine and 305 have been released from quarantine.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Delaware County. For the second day in a row, the countywide total remains at 79. Of those, two are hospitalized, six are isolating at home, five are deceased and 66 have recovered.
One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 16 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, the county has conducted 4,332 tests on 2,824 individuals, 2,673 of which produced negative results and four of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported 137 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, up two from the day prior. Of those, two are hospitalized, six are deceased and 124 have recovered. Sixty-four individuals remain under quarantine. The county has conducted 6,633 tests to date.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
