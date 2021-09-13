Another COVID death was reported in the four-county region over the weekend.
Schoharie County reported its 20th COVID death, according to the state COVID dashboard. The county has reported 2,016 cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango County a total of 83 active cases Monday, which included 20 vaccinated people. Three people were hospitalized, two of whom were vaccinated, according to Chenango Public Health. There have been 4,046 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 82 people have died of COVID.
Delaware County reported 101 new cases since Friday, bringing its total cases as of Monday to 2,943. Of those 184 are active, with four people hospitalized, and 266 people are in quarantine. There have been 53 deaths in the county. Delaware County Public Health said 80% of the cases are in people who have not been vaccinated, and 5.4% of positive cases are college students or employees.
Otsego County on Monday reported 15 new cases, bringing its total to 5,191 people who have contracted the disease. There were 156 active cases, with 11 people hospitalized. There have be 66 COVID deaths since March 2020.
