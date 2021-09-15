The number of new COVID cases continue to rise in the area with 154 new cases and another death reported over the past two days.
Otsego County reported its 67th death on Tuesday, and 57 new cases reported since Monday. There have been 5,248 total cases reported since the pandemic began, with 167 active cases as of Wednesday. Eight county residents are hospitalized, according to Otsego County Public Health. The county has a 5.7% seven-day positive case rate.
Otsego County, like the rest of the region and most of the U.S., is listed as a high community transmission area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Delaware County surpassed 3,000 active cases on Wednesday, reporting 3,002 total cases of which 195 are active and four people are hospitalized. There were 369 people in quarantine as of Wednesday, and 59 new cases reported since Monday. The county has reported 53 deaths since the pandemic began.
According to Delaware County Public health, 49.6% of the total population is vaccinated. Of the active cases 85% are people who are not vaccinated, 17% are school students or employees and 6.6% are college students or employees.
Chenango County reported 22 new cases since Monday, bringing its total to 4,068. There are 97 active cases, 68 of whom were not vaccinated, with four people hospitalized, two of whom were not vaccinated. There are 190 people in quarantine and there have been 82 deaths reported in the county.
Schoharie County, which reported its 20th death over the weekend, has had 2,028 total cases, an increase of 12 since Monday, according to the state COVID tracker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.