Delaware County reported its first COVID death in more than a week, its 77th total, on Friday, Dec. 3.
The county also reported 103 new positive cases and five additional hospitalizations since Wednesday. There have been 4,660 total cases reported, of which 340 are active and 23 people are hospitalized. Of the active cases, 79% are in unvaccinated people, and 19% of the cases are in the preK-12th grade students or employees. There are 403 people in quarantine. The positivity rate over the past seven days rose to 16.67%
Chenango County reported 236 active cases, of which 176 are in unvaccinated people. There are seven people hospitalized, six of who have not been vaccinated. There are 523 people quarantined. The county has had 5,628 cases since the pandemic began and 91 people have died of COVID.
Otsego County reported 53 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing its total to 6,843. There are 304 active cases, and eight people are hospitalized. The county has a 8.3% seven-day positivity rate. There have been 89 deaths reported since the pandemic began.
According to the state COVID tracking website, Schoharie County reported 48 new positive cases on Thursday, the latest data available. The county has a 12.8% seven-day positivity rate, and 2,794 total cases have been reported. There have been 24 COVID deaths in the county.
