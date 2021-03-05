ONEONTA — A weekly demonstration against the practice of abortion across from the family planning clinIc on Dietz Street has inspired a new wave of counterdemonstrators.
A pair of three-member demonstrations quietly faced off on either side of Dietz Street Thursday morning in front of the Family Planning for South Central New York clinic.
Members of the Coalition for Life, who stood across the street facing the clinic, said they demonstrate regularly outside the Oneonta clinic, “but most especially during Lent.”
The Oneonta-based Central New York chapter bills itself as a “community-based Christian pro-life organization made up of individuals and churches working to protect the sanctity of life and to end abortion in Central New York, peacefully and prayerfully.”
“I am the pro-life generation,” declared one sign. Another advertised a 24/7 hotline for “abortion pill reversals,” informing its target audience that “it may not be too late to save your pregnancy.” A third sign showed a photograph of a fetus at 19 weeks, identified in the caption as a “healthy, active intrauterine child.”
“We feel that every life has the right to live and have a lifetime,” said Coalition for Life member Chloe Quigley. “We gather out here in prayerful, peaceful protest outside of the Family Planning clinic because they offer abortions, they refer for abortions and they offer the abortion pill here.”
The abortion pill, or mifepristone — commonly marketed under the brand name “Mifeprex” and formerly known as RU486 — refers to the first in a two-part series of pills used to medically induce an abortion up to 11 weeks after conception.
“The abortion pill is also known as the ‘morning-after pill,’ which destroys the life within the womb after conception,” Quigley said.
Mifepristone is different from morning-after pill, which is commonly marketed as “Plan B” and is used within the first 72 hours after sex. The morning-after pill is available over the counter, while mifepristone requires a prescription.
“We’re not providing abortions here,” said Debra Marcus, CEO of Family Planning of South Central New York. “I’m not sure they understand what we’re doing here.”
The organization, which has offices in Binghamton, Norwich, Oneonta, Sidney and Walton, is a “full medical practice,” Marcus said, “that provides all methods of birth control, testing, emergency contraception and cancer screenings.”
“This is really not an issue of politics. It’s about medical care,” she said. “People stand outside occasionally and we respect them, but we hope they equally respect us and our patients.”
The demonstration coincides with with 40 Days for Life, a Lenten-themed campaign held annually by an international nonprofit of the same name that describes itself as “the world’s largest grassroots movement to end abortion.”
“We are not associated with an official campaign, but that’s part of the spirit that we’re trying to unify with,” Coalition for Life member Brigid Wenner said.
Across the street, Gilbertsville-based community organizer Diana Foster held a sign reading, “Get your rosaries off my ovaries.”
“I just want anybody who goes in those doors to feel like somebody has their back,” Foster said. “While I’m on my best behavior, I will get in somebody’s face if they try to bother somebody.”
Foster, who works as a doula, providing guidance and support to pregnant individuals and new parents throughout Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties, said she recognized a couple demonstrating across the street last week as former home-birth clients of hers.
“You know your midwife used to work there, right?” Foster said, referring to the home-birth midwife who is now employed at the Norwich clinic. “I don’t understand.”
“I’ve never seen someone walk out of the clinic and then get hassled,” said Eric Hanss, a community supporter of the SUNY Oneonta chapter of ACL who has counter-demonstrated since 2019. “Most of the time, the groups have been pretty small. We’re not really looking to escalate. We don’t want to impede the services of Family Planning.”
“Ensuring health and safety for all of our staff and all of our patients is our top priority,” Marcus said. “If I saw them disturbing our clients, I would ask them nicely to stop. We offer an escort, but we’ve never had anybody take us up on it.”
“Usually, we’re both pretty friendly,” Hanss said. “There’s been a couple that have insisted on coming to talk to us and we just try to stonewall them. We’re not here for a discussion. You can have your opinion, it doesn’t mean I have to respect it.”
“Anybody opposed to abortions should be Family Planning’s biggest supporters,” Marcus said. “We provide access to safe, affordable contraception.”
When several private or network practices closed or limited their services amid the pandemic, Family Planning kept its doors open, Marcus said, and started seeing new patients from 100 miles away or more.
“Particularly in the last year, we’ve seen care gaps widened during the pandemic,” Marcus said. “We’ll see anyone who comes through our door, but we cater mostly to low-income, marginalized people -- people who are living at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.”
“While many health care providers have expanded telehealth options since the onset of the pandemic, that often isn’t accessible for our target population,” she continued. “For a lot of our patients, that’s not possible. Most of our patients want to come in person.”
“I think it’s important that people who come to Family Planning understand there’s people who support them. I think it’s important also for the staff to know that the community supports them,” Hanss said. “It’s not about cameras, it’s not about the publicity. It’s about us getting out here and making sure the services we support in this town feel supported. They’re out here because they believe in something, and we feel the need to do that as well.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
