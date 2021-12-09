Anti-bullying message delivered in Franklin

Fifth and sixth grade students at Franklin Central School learned about bullying and hope Thursday, Dec. 9.
The FCS Students Against Destructive Decisions sponsored the national program Sweethearts & Heroes. According to SADD Adviser Jayne Bolton, this was the third time the school has hosted this program. The program was held at the school 2016 and 2017.
Students watched a presentation by Tom Murphy, a Hartwick native and founder of Sweethearts & Heroes, about what makes a bully and how students can help fellow students when they see someone being bullied.
Murphy, who started the program 15 years ago, went over the list of what makes a bully — being mean or scary, doing the action over and over again, the person being bullied feels smaller or weaker and it's done on purpose. He also talked about the original meaning of the word bully, which was to push someone to be better.
"170,000 students skip school every day in the country because they are afraid to go to school," he said.
Murphy said everyone needs someone in their life who makes them feel better and he introduced his friend Rick Yarosh.
Yarosh was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and was injured in Iraq, suffering burns over most of his body, a media release said. The first question he asked the students was if they thought he was different to raise their hands. Only a few students raised their hands. He said he understood why the students didn't raise their hands — they didn't want him to feel bad. But, he continued, "I'm here to tell you I'm extremely different and it's pretty awesome."
He then asked the students to raise their hands if they thought they were different. More students raised their hands. He asked students to look to their left and right and said everyone was different. He talked about recovering from his injuries and said once he was outside the hospital he noticed little kids were terrified of him, which upset him and made him feel hopeless.
He said one day he was at a restaurant and a family was seated next to him with a little girl who looked scared. "The girl's grandpa told her to say hi to me," he said.
He said she got half way to him and he greeted her. "She ran back to her grandpa, he said. "I was feeling hopeless because she ran away from me, but then I heard her tell her grandpa 'he's really nice.' I thought for sure she was going to say I was scary. She changed my life forever."
He said the little girl gave him hope and he encouraged all of the students present to give each other hope.
Murphy then gave students tips on how to activate their superpowers to combat bullies. Following the presentation, students were broken up into groups and they were able to ask Yarosh questions or talk about different things in a circle.
Bolton said it was important to have this program come to the district, especially because it is "based on hope. With COVID and things the way they are it's hard to have hope, but this shows students they can be hope for others."
Thursday afternoon members of Sweethearts & Heroes held a workshop for teachers and Friday the program will work with seventh through 12th grade students about suicide prevention, Murphy said. "Tomorrow will be pretty intense," Murphy said. "The suicide rate for 10- to 14-year-olds has tripled since 2007."
He said the program will empower students to help each other. Bolton said 140 to 145 students will receive the program.
