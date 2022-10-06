October is Bullying Prevention Month, and Schenevus Central School is set to present an anti-bullying program.
Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh, of Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team that prevents bullying and suicide, will work in the Schenevus Central School District on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The presenters are Murphy, director and co-founder, from St. Albans, Vermont; Yarosh, a retired U.S. Army sergeant and motivational speaker from New York who was burned severely while serving in Iraq; and Pat Fish, who first saw Sweethearts & Heroes as a student in South Glens Falls.
Sweethearts & Heroes offers “a profound, engaging signature presentation,” the release said that calls for hope, empathy and action; circle, “which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build empathy;” and BRAVES Buddies, which trains older students in bully drills that they, in turn, teach to students in lower grades. While in Schenevus, Murphy and Yarosh will offer several presentations to students, the release said.
“We’re thrilled to be back in New York for the 2022-2023 school year, and we’re honored that our friends and colleagues in Schenevus have invited us to their school district,” Murphy said. “The most recent national data tells us that student anxiety and hopelessness are still on the rise — a trend that was escalating before COVID hit — so our work in Schenevus is crucial.”
For more than 15 years, Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than two million students in school districts from New England to Hawaii. Murphy, Yarosh and Fish also tailor their presentations and workshops for businesses, non-profits and civic groups, the release said. Murphy said, “We go where we’re needed. That’s what heroes do.”
In 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released “13 Pillows For Affective Teachers,” a novel that covers the themes of hope, empathy and action in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum. The book is based on students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered, the release said.
For more information on Sweethearts & Heroes, visit sweetheartsandheroes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.