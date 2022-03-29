Anti-tobacco group targets high local rates of smoking

Over 25% percent of high school students in New York state use tobacco products, and the smoking rates in local counties are more than 4% higher than the state average, according to Jennifer Hill, community engagement coordinator for the regional Tobacco Free Communities office in Oneonta.
The nonprofit is planning an outreach event for Take Down Tobacco Day, a national day of activism to educate youth about tobacco, addiction and health issues. Hill, her colleague Nicole Schuck and volunteers will have an information table at Southside Mall on April 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Schuck and her father, John Schuck, have been painting a mural for the event, with the message Change Starts Here. Her dad, she said, “got in a lot of trouble for graffiti” and vandalism while growing up in the Bronx, and now is passionate about using his art for positive change. During the Friday event, Schuck will have fabric markers for visitors to add their own thoughts about tobacco to the banner, such as how smoking affects them or their reason for quitting.
Hill continued to rattle off statistics about tobacco use during an interview at the Tobacco Free Communities office Tuesday, March 29. More than one in eight New York residents is a smoker, according to the state department of health. “The goal is to prevent youth from ever starting to use tobacco,” she said. “90% of adults who currently smoke began smoking by age 18.”
“The tobacco industry especially targets youth in their marketing, and they spend about eight and a half billion dollars per year on their marketing. Because they know if they can get teenagers starting to use tobacco … while they're still kids, basically, they will be tobacco users probably for life,” Hill said.
The high school cigarette smoking rate in New York state has fallen to 2.4%, Hill said. It declined gradually over the past 20 years. Other traditional tobacco product use, including cigars, smokeless tobacco, pipe tobacco, and hookah, also decreased among high school youth over the last decade, to 6.1% in 2020.
However, vaping “is a whole other demon” Schuck said. A steep increase in e-cigarettes since 2014 has offset other decreases. 22.5% of high school students used e-cigarettes at least once per month in 2020, the state Bureau of Tobacco Control reported in 2021.
Hill said she had smoked for a few months as a teen, during her last year in high school, but stopped after her doctor told her that her lungs “already sounded like a 60 year-old.” Messages to children from doctors they trust are often the best way to get them to quit, she said.
Although Congress banned flavored e-cigarettes in 2019, the tobacco industry has circumvented the law with similar nicotine products that fall outside the definition, according to Hill. She avoids the term "vaping" because it suggests that only vapors like steam come out “but they have aerosols. They have tons of chemicals in them, some of which are toxic.”
Tobacco Free Communities — Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie is one of 21 TFC programs across New York working to establish areas without tobacco as the norm. TFC is funded by grants from the Bureau of Tobacco Control, an office of the state department of health.
This week the organization received new signs identifying “smoke-free zones” that will get hung up around the city. It’s part of a successful campaign to get the city and town of Oneonta to adopt ordinances banning tobacco and marijuana use on any public property.
The new city ordinance, enacted in December, states that “No person shall smoke or use any tobacco product, cannabis product or other nicotine or cannabis delivery system within any public park in the City of Oneonta, on any City property, or in any City property.
For purposes of this section, to smoke and/or utilize any tobacco or cannabis products shall mean to burn a lighted cigar, cigarette or pipe, and/or to use any other substance which contains tobacco and/or cannabis and also includes electronic cigarettes, vapor devices and chewing tobacco. It shall not include cannabis-infused foods, nicotine patches or nicotine gum.”
A parallel town ordinance from December reads that it “is committed to providing a high quality of life for everyone who makes use of its outdoor facilities and patronizes its outdoor events. Therefore, the use of any tobacco products, cannabis products, or vaping of any kind, is NOT allowed on any Town-owned or leased property.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
