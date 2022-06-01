Oneonta Fire Department officials said Wednesday they are still investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a High Street apartment house.
According to a media release, firefighters battled the structure fire Saturday, May 28, beginning at 11:20 a.m. at 36 High Street in the city. The fire was brought under control in just under an hour.
Initial reports indicated a fire on the back porch. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire on the first- and second-floor porches, as well as across the entire back side of the structure, the release said. It spread into the building and caused heavy interior damage.
A general alarm was immediately sounded, bringing Oneonta’s off-duty personnel. Mutual aid was requested from West Oneonta, Otego and Milford, as well as Firefighter Assistance Teams from Worcester and Franklin.
Ambulances from Otsego County and AMR also responded to the scene for firefighter rehabilitation, the release said.
There were no injuries reported to people. Two dogs died in the building, however, while one was rescued.
Neighboring homes were not damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.