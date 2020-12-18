Approval of 2nd vaccine is vital for rural areas

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Friday night approval of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine heralded the impending first wave of local inoculation against a virus that has claimed more than 300,000 American lives in less than a year.
The Massachusetts-based biotech company’s vaccine is the preferred option for such rural areas as upstate New York because of its uncomplicated storage and transport requirements, according to Dr. Kelly Rudd, pharmacy director for Bassett Healthcare Network.
While the Moderna vaccine’s counterpart, manufactured by American multinational pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer, requires “ultra-cold” storage at between -112 degrees and -76 degrees Fahrenheit, the Moderna vaccine can be stored for up to 30 days in regular medical-grade freezers, according to Rudd.
“We’re all set up and ready to receive the vaccine when it ships,” likely just a day or two after its FDA approval, Rudd said.
Beyond the borders of Bassett’s eight-county network, the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica and Arnot Health in Elmira, where a small contingent of Bassett employees will travel this weekend to receive their first dose of the two-part vaccination.
The Utica and Elmira medical centers were approved by the state Department of Health to begin distributing the vaccine and issued ultra-cold units for storage, Rudd said.
Both Moderna and Pfizer received an approximately 95% efficacy rating by the FDA for their vaccines, which were developed and approved at record pace under an Emergency Use Authorization.
“In a good year, the flu vaccine is maybe 30 to 50% effective,” said Dr. Charles Hyman, Bassett’s infectious disease specialist. “For a vaccine to be better than 90% effective is really excellent — it’s superb. This is great news.”
Unlike traditional vaccines, the coronavirus vaccine was developed using mRNA, or Messenger RNA, a single strand of ribonucleic acid — a molecule essential to the coding, regulation and expression of genes — that is complementary to one particular strand of DNA.
The mRNA transmits a code to produce a specific protein — in the coronavirus, a spike protein — providing the blueprints for a cell to produce the antibodies necessary to fight the vaccine without ever exposing the body to a live element of it.
“It’s just a piece of the outside shell of the virus,” Rudd said. “I like to think of it as a Christmas present: you look at the present and you know it’s a Christmas present, but the present is really what’s on the inside. The part that causes the illness is on the inside, but it’s the wrapping and the bow and all the pretty stuff on the outside that we’re making in the vaccine, but just ends up getting thrown away.”
“When this protein is made, the body’s immune system recognizes it as something that is foreign and then generates an immune response to it,” Hyman said. “In the meantime, the RNA itself within the cell is broken down, so there’s really nothing left of anything to do with the virus after the vaccination has taken effect and created the immune response.”
mRNA vaccines were in production long before the novel coronavirus reared its spiked head, Hyman said, but this latest iteration marks the first time they have been used in humans.
When a vaccine is demanded rapidly and in vast quantities, the mRNA vaccine is preferred for its more efficient production, Rudd said.
“In contrast to what we do with the influenza vaccine, we actually have to grow that virus — that’s where the egg piece comes in — that takes time to produce, and then to either inoculate or kill the virus in the manufacture of the vaccine,” she said. “All of that takes quite a bit of time. This is much more quick and efficient — we can replicate that little piece of mRNA — that protein — rather rapidly, and then include that in the vaccine without having to go through all those additional timely steps.”
The state health department gave broad discretion to health care networks such as Bassett to determine the order in which frontline workers receive the vaccine, Rudd said.
“When we say health care workers, it’s not just people who are face-to-face with COVID patients or at the bedside, Hyman said. “It’s the team in the area where they may be exposed.”
We have a lot of folks up there — our environmental services, our facilities folks — in those units. Those folks, even though they’re not clinical staff, they’re in that direct area. We’re considering them perhaps not as high-risk as Dr. Hyman in infectious disease or an intensive care doctor who’s managing a patient on a respirator, but certainly they are at greater risk just because they’re in that area.
Clerical staff, housekeeping, food service workers and maintenance staff will all be considered for the first rounds of vaccine administration, Rudd said, depending on each individual’s proximity to possible COVID exposure.
“We’re considering each employee and their role very carefully,” she said.
County health departments in New York state have been tasked with determining the vaccine distribution to the greater public, Rudd said. “We’re not sure exactly what the timeline is going to look like. A lot of this is evolving day by day.”
Even when the vaccine becomes more universally available — possibly not until late spring or early summer — both Rudd and Hyman urged the public to continue to observe the social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene guidelines promoted throughout the pandemic.
“People need to hear again and again that (the recent spike in COVID cases) is very much related to and driven by not large gatherings, per se — although they do contribute to it — but smaller family gatherings,” Rudd said. “To protect themselves and their families, these are the critical steps they need to adhere to now.”
“This vaccine — when people get it, when health care workers get it — it doesn’t eliminate the need for all of those precautions,” Hyman said. “This is just one tool in the tool box to help curb and reverse the trend of these numbering infections. This will help, but it doesn’t eliminate the need for people to wear masks in public or to think about social distancing.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
