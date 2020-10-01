Arc Otsego employee wins state award

The Arc Otsego announced Thursday that Laura Pollack, a direct support professional with the organization, was awarded the 2020 Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award by The Arc of New York.
Pollack has worked with The Arc Otsego for 31 years, according to a media release.
The award is given annually to four direct support professionals employed by chapters of The Arc New York. The award "recognizes individuals who consistently demonstrate excellence, creativity and commitment in providing supports to people who have intellectual and other developmental disabilities," the release said.
This award is presented in honor of Thomas A. Maul, a former commissioner of the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
Pollack was one of 34 DSPs nominated for the award and was chosen as one of the four finalists to represent this region. During her time with The Arc Otsego, "she has modeled behaviors that make a DSP invaluable, treats individuals with respect, and is certified to train others as part of the DSP onboarding process. Her coworkers see her as a role model, and the individuals she serves have been able to grow and participate as active members of the community under her care," the release said.
Pollack received her award at a virtual awards ceremony hosted on Oct. 1 by The Arc New York.
"The Arc Otsego is thrilled to have her as a committed part of the team; her service and dedication to the organization and the individuals she serves is invaluable," the release said.
