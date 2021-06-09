The Arc Otsego has been awarded $55,500 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs.
According to a media release, NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts and pooled trusts that enable individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2021, NYSARC Trust Services awarded $3,080,500 to The Arc New York chapters statewide.
This year, The Arc Otsego received $37,500 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate, the release said. The program provides primary guardianship supports and services to eight people, and is able to assist others as a primary, standby or alternate standby guardian, the release said.
The agency also received $18,000 to support new recreational opportunities for more than 500 individuals it serves. According to the release, the recreation grant funds will be used to support the Fit and Fun Grant Program, which encourage fitness, social interaction and community involvement by providing up to $300 to enable individuals with developmental disabilities to participate in fit and fun recreational activities and events. Eligible activities include day trips, gym memberships, overnight camping trips and attendance to sporting events and theme parks. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until Sept. 24.
For more information about The Arc Otsego’s Fit and Fun grant program, visit www.arcotsego.org. The grant will also be used to fund the entertainment for Tthe organization's annual meeting and awards banquet, as well as other events that support the agency mission, the release said.
To learn more about The Arc Otsego Guardianship and Fit and Fun Grants, contact Sara Hanlon at hanlons@arcotsego.org or by phone at 607-433-8417.
