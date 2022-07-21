The Arc Otsego, recently presented awards to three people.
The not-for-profit organization supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Otsego County.
John Thompson received The Voice of the Mission Award, which is presented to an individual “who has and continues to demonstrate commitment in speaking about our mission and engaging community members in learning more about people who have intellectual and other developmental disabilities,” the release said. As a trainer, “he shares his personal stories and answers questions with candor to help staff, new and old, better understand the needs and wants of our individuals,” the release said. He is also an Ainsley’s Angel rider, helping people with disabilities to participate in road races.
Sylvia Sternberg received the Shining Star Award, presented to an individual who has reached a milestone or goal. Sternberg has been working with The Arc Otsego since high school, the release said. Upon graduation in 2013, she enrolled in the Vocational Training program at Creekside Industries, a division of The Arc Otsego. She has worked at many of the jobs available to her as a trainee in the Site Based Pre-Vocational Program. In September of 2021, she became a member of the Production Team at Creekside, operating a new machine in the pool product production area.
Paul Rosa received the Hero of Hope Award, presented to an individual “who has made significant progress towards independence that allows them to be more included in their community.” Rosa has been with The Arc Otsego since 2016, when he enrolled in the Center for Self-Expression Program, the release said. He joined the pre-vocational program, working toward his goal of a job in the automotive industry, which he recently achieved.
In addition to the awards presented, employees, individuals served by the agency and community members were able to win raffle prizes including gift cards to The Otsego ReUse Center and the Main View Pottery and More Studio, both projects of The Arc Otsego, the release said.
