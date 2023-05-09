The Arc Otsego has been awarded $30,002 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs.
According to a media release, NYSARC Trust Services administers funds that enable individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs.
This year, The Arc Otsego received $20,098 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate, the release said.
The agency’s guardianship program currently provides primary guardianship supports and services to seven people and standby guardianship to one, and is able to assist others as a primary, standby or alternate standby guardian, the release said.
NYSARC Trust Services also awarded The Arc Otsego $9,904 to support new recreational opportunities. According to the release, the agency plans to use the recreation grant funds to support its Fit and Fun Grant Program, which provides up to $175 to enable individuals with developmental disabilities to participate in recreational activities and events. Eligible activities include day trips, gym memberships, overnight camping trips and attendance to sporting events and theme parks.
Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until Sept. 22. For more information about the grant program, visit www.arcotsego.org.
The grant is also used to fund the entertainment for The Arc Otsego’s Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet, as well as other events that support the agency mission, the release said.
