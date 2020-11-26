The Arc Otsego will hold a "soft opening" of its Main View Gallery & Gift Shop at 77 Main St. in Oneonta. The opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28, according to a media release.
In addition to the soft opening, the event will also serve as the Main View Studio’s 13th annual Holiday Art Show. As in previous years, the exhibit is an "off the wall show" and buyers will be able to take art home immediately after purchase. The event is open to the public. Guests are required to practice proper mask-wearing and social distancing. An air purification system and hand sanitizer stations have been installed for safe practices, the release said.
The show, which will run through Dec. 19, features a variety of pieces created by artists with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities at Main View Gallery and The Center for Self Expression. This year’s show includes original artwork (various sized original paintings, sculptures, and other gift items) hand-made ornaments, jewelry, card sets, wine glass candle holders, décor, wooden art and more.
Holiday hours for the gallery and gift shop after the soft opening are 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. A grand opening with an official ribbon cutting is planned for a future date. For more information, call 607-432-1890. Main View Gallery & Gift Shop is a project of The Arc Otsego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.