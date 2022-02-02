Architect: Otsego jail needs major overhaul

The Otsego County Jail is deteriorating, with maintenance, code compliance and operational concerns that cause liability risks for the county, a consultant told the Otsego County Board on Wednesday morning.
The board heard about infrastructure issues at the jail, as well as presentations on economic development opportunities and broadband internet access during its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Graham Vickers, an architect who specializes in correctional facilities, discussed findings from an assessment of the county jail that he helped complete in September 2021. Vickers works for SMRT, an architectural firm with offices in Schenectady, invited by county Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. to do the evaluation. The 80-page report SMRT produced has not yet been made available to the public.
Vickers highlighted some top concerns their research identified, which he defined in two categories: repairable physical plant issues that should be addressed, and building design limitations that could be cost-prohibitive to renovate.
In the first category he showed a list of safety and code issues: bathrooms and housing units that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; emergency exit doors that are kept locked, posing life safety risks; and maintenance issues typical of a 30-year-old building. There are aging mechanical systems, and roof and exterior masonry walls that have deteriorated — including some places where walls are so weak that someone could break through the masonry block, he said.
The county jail “is very well kept up, it is freshly painted, it is clean. That is great. That does not mean that it is functioning effectively, and it does not mean that things will not continue to fail,” Vickers said. “Buildings are built for 30 years, they’re used for 50, and they are begrudgingly kept alive for longer than that.”
Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, expressed concern that small maintenance issues have frequently gone unaddressed. The last time he was there, he said, he observed some of the complaints mentioned in the report — a bucket in the IT room to catch drips from a pipe, exit doors that don’t open, a sergeant’s office without heat.
“I don’t understand why that’s not getting fixed,” Oliver said. “This has been going on for a long time. So what do we need to do to address some of these smaller issues, to make it at least a place where you can work with integrity?” he asked, kicking off an active discussion among board members about the problem and possible solutions.
Personnel changes in the Building Services department and poor communication between county departments were listed as two of the causes.
“Excuses are terrible. You know, there’s really no excuse for some of the problems, period,” said Rep. Ed Frazier, R-Unadilla, chair of the Public Works committee who also serves on the Public Safety committee.
An hour later in the meeting, County Administrator Josh Beams used his report period to assuage some of the board’s concerns.
Since he started working for Otsego County four months ago, the county has addressed many of the lingering maintenance problems in the jail, Beams said. The county has put in two new water heaters, new dryers, and replaced ductwork, as well as a new intercom that had been broken for two years. Further repairs have been delayed by supply chain shortages.
“I have a list of things here that need to be completed at the jail, and every single thing we’re waiting on parts,” he said.
“The hot water was really a big problem — they were losing hot water for entire days, and you just can’t have that,” Beams said.
Last year, there was a serious breakdown in communication between the Building Services office and Sheriff’s department, according to Beams. There were times when county staff would go to the jail to do maintenance and not be allowed inside the security perimeter.
Frazier commented that there were incidents when “we have had manpower and material to do a project, and not coordinated with the Sheriff to get it done.”
As a result, only one-sixth of the budget that the county board had designated for maintenance at the Public Safety building actually got spent.
“We only spent $25,276 out of almost $120,000 that were slated for improvements,” Beams told the board. “We’re really working on those lines of communication, what needs to be fixed, we can vastly improve that,” he said. In addition, the county administrator is now setting up ongoing external maintenance contracts, “so that not everything is an emergency,” Beams said.
Sheriff Devlin was present during the discussion, sitting at the back of the room, but did not speak.
Other problems with the county jail stem from how the building was designed and how internal space is configured. These issues can not be easily resolved, Graham Vickers explained in his presentation.
The county jail started construction in 1990 and opened in 1994, using a now outdated design called Linear and Indirect Podular Supervision. The New York State Department of Correction now requires “direct supervision,” Vickers said.
This is a newer design and operational methodology that encourages staff and prisoners to view each other as human, “treating people like people. It removes a lot of the traditional correctional barriers, it is a more normalized environment. You can move your chair — this is our easiest example,” he said.
Everyone shifts their seat when they sit down but “you can’t do that if you’re sitting on a metal stool at a metal table fixed to the floor. It doesn’t feel normal. The less that an environment feels normal, the less that people act normally,” leading to more incidents, recidivism, and prisoner’s behavior becoming worse instead of better.
Humanizing prisons requires changes in both facilities and their management, Vickers explained.
“You can make jails that seem less like jails," he said. "It doesn’t cost more money to do it.”
However, it can cost $60 million to $80 million to build a new jail, SMRT has found. Vickers encouraged the county board to start thinking about when it will be time to build one.
“It is in nobody’s interest to rush it. It is not a simple endeavor,” he concluded.
Generally in government, administrators and elected officials tend to avoid or delay making large infrastructure improvements when possible, Beams said during an interview in his office after the county board meeting ended. Institutions “hope that someone else will pay for it, if it can be kicked down the road a few times.”
“It’s a big decision. Even if the board decided tomorrow that they want a new jail, it’s a seven-year process,” Beams said. First Otsego County would need to analyze demographic trends, to determine the right size facility. The county would need to fund the project, probably with bonds, find and purchase a site for the facility, design and build it. “We as a county have more homework to do,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
