The City of Oneonta heard options for a new transportation hub and parking garage redesign during a presentation Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Officials from Wendel Companies, a transportation architectural firm, presented a comprehensive study and plan to the city's Common Council and members of the public in a virtual program on the city's YouTube channel. The meeting lasted about 90 minutes, including questions from the Common Council.
Elizabeth Colvin and Sean Beachy, project managers with Wendel, gave an assessment of the city's parking garage issues and presented sketches for a combination renovation and transit hub.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said the designs were part of a five-year effort spurred on by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative with the idea of giving the city a multi-model transit hub, combining city and national bus stations, the garage, bike racks and a welcome center. He said the city and firm considered many locations and combinations as options before settling on a redesign of the garage mixed with one of the welcome center and hub options.
Herzog said the current garage has access issues and needs repairs and an aesthetic overhaul and the city's bus station is a small storefront that lacks indoor, multi-weather seating, safer access and connections to the rest of the transportation options.
The Wendel officials presented three options for the project: Option 1 featured a combined transit hub and garage with the hub on the first and second floors of the current garage for a projected cost of about $10.3 million. Because that option uses the existing structure for the hub and welcome center, it removes about 80 parking spaces from the garage.
Option 2 has a dedicated welcome center on the corner of Market and Chestnut streets, across Chestnut Street from the garage and national bus bay. The vacant building on that site would be demolished for the project, which would have a projected cost about $13.3 million.
Option 3, with the projected cost of $22.5 million, would involve a total demolition of the current garage, which would be replaced with a combination welcome center and garage. With the welcome center and hub on the first and second floors, the garage would extend one or two floors higher than the current structure.
Herzig said the city has been budgeting and raising money for the project for years, including $3 million from the downtown revitalization project and $5.5 million from the New York State Department of Transportation, the Restore New York Fund, the Federal Transit Authority and NYS Consolidated Funding.
Beachy said the look of the project would draw from the vibe of the city, including a Main Street, which he said was picturesque.
"What a beautiful Main Street," he said. "This is exactly what you want a Main Street to look like."
He also said the new Oneonta logo would look great as a design element in front of the welcome center, as a way of connecting people to the city and perhaps allowing them to take pictures in front of it.
All of the options would feature seven bus bays, with a "snaggle tooth design" replacing a head to tail waiting area for the buses. There would be a waiting area with restrooms, indoor and outdoor shelters, a dedicated bus driver area, a dedicated drop off "kiss and ride" area and a taxi lane.
The study the firm did of the existing garage showed a structure that is mostly in good shape, Colvin said. A renovation would fix the access points, electrical and plumbing concerns, restore elevator access and change the appearance of the structure in a way that matches the look of the hub.
Oneonta Transportation Director Dave Hotaling said the designs would make the area much safer and have much better access for people who use parking and bus services.
The presentation can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel and a .pdf document of the project can be viewed at oneonta.ny.us under the transit hub/parking garage link on the downtown revitalization page.
Public comment can be given at cityinfo@oneonta.ny.us until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. After that period closes, the and changes are made based on suggestions, a final proposal will be given to the council to pick an option, Colvin said.
