While millions of students across the country are canceling plans to go to college amid the coronavirus pandemic, most local colleges are reporting steady rates of course enrollment.
SUNY Oneonta, despite being the epicenter of a COVID outbreak that led to the closure of its campus earlier this month and caused 681 known cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, reported that its enrollment is “holding steady” this semester, with 1,482 new freshmen and a combined total of 6,742 undergraduate and graduate students.
“There is no evidence that we are losing students since the campus switched to remote learning,” said Kim MacLeod, the college’s associate director of communications. “We’re not seeing a level of withdrawals that are out of the ordinary with other years.”
A recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 16.7 million Americans — more than one million of them New Yorkers — canceled all plans to take classes this fall amid the pandemic.
More than 45% of respondents nationally cited contracting coronavirus or fear of contracting it as their leading cause for dropping out, followed by 41.6% who reported that they were unable to afford college amid the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
Phase Two of the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which measures the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, found that students from families that earn less than $75,000 a year are more than twice as likely to have canceled college plans this semester.
SUNY Cobleskill has not had a “significant increase in the number of students who have dropped or withdrawn,” according to Caleb Grant, interim associate vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications.
“The majority of students who offered reasons cited family health issues or concerns with remote learning.”
The Schoharie County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, Sept. 23, that each of the 600-plus SUNY Cobleskill students screened this week for COVID tested negative. Three students have tested positive since the week of Aug. 14.
Hartwick College reported that twice as many of its students voluntarily withdrew their enrollment this semester over the same time last year. Twenty-two students — approximately 2% of the student body — elected not to return to class this semester.
“It comes as no surprise that heading into the fall semester, students were nervous about the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Paula Lee Hobson, vice president of college advancement. “They were nervous about getting infected, or they had a family member or friend who became infected.”
More than 320 of Hartwick College’s 1,183 students are studying remotely this semester, according to Hobson. Forty students commute to school and approximately 780 reside on campus.
Seventeen students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1, according to campus data.
Asked about the financial impact of students not returning to the school this semester, Hobson said in an email: “Every student matters at Hartwick, and the college does not look at those who did not return to campus in terms of ‘lost revenue.’ Rather, we commend them for making a difficult choice and doing what was right for them and their families.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
