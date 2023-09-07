Two former political opponents have joined together in a bipartisan call for changes to the federal farm bill that would help upstate farmers.
U.S. Reps. Marc Molinaro, R-NY19, and Pat Ryan, D-NY18, "announced their joint commitment today to ensure the pending federal Farm Bill will meet the needs of hard-working local farms that supply fresh food to residents of the region and New York City and drive a thriving agricultural economy across the United States," according to a media release from Molinaro's office.
Ryan defeated Molinaro in a special election for the 19th District seat as it stood before redistricting in 2022. After redistricting, both men were elected to Congress in neighboring districts.
The pair spoke at Stone Ridge Orchard in the Ulster County hamlet of Stone Ridge, where they highlighted specific recommendations, they are proposing to advance in the bill, the release said. The event was held in collaboration with Scenic Hudson, the Northeast Carbon Alliance, and the NY League of Conservation Voters Education Fund.
The current Farm Bill will expire on Sept. 30. "Congress has been actively working on the bill, and there are significant opportunities to increase funding and expand programs, especially to underrepresented farmers," the release said.
The Farm Bill, passed by the United States Congress about every five years, "is arguably the single largest source of funding for agriculture and conservation across the nation," according to the release. It addresses various aspects of agriculture, food, nutrition and rural development, including:
• Programs to address hunger and food insecurity (e.g., SNAP benefits and nutrition training)
• Farm subsidies
• Conservation programs
• Crop insurance
• Research and extension services
• Investment in rural communities (e.g., jobs, housing, and infrastructure)
• Agricultural trade issues
• Renewable energy programs
“Farmers are being asked to do more with less — to keep producing safe and affordable food, be thoughtful stewards of our environment, and break down barriers for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities,” said Molinaro, who is a member of the House Agriculture Committee. “As capable and dedicated as our farmers and farm families are, they cannot do this alone. Our work is focused now on listening and learning from farmers in Upstate New York so we can craft a Farm Bill that makes sure they have the resources and flexibility to have economic opportunities, preserve our natural resources, and reduce our impact on the environment. With this feedback, we will deliver a bill that moves us in a direction that ensures a sound, sustainable future for agriculture in Upstate New York and across the nation.”
“Farmers and farm families make the conscious choice every day to raise the crops and livestock that sustain us. This hard and often thankless work frequently goes unnoticed, yet the role they play continues to grow in importance — to keep meeting increased demands for fresh, nutritious food and take steps to protect our planet,” Ryan said. “We need to embrace the farm community and make sure there is a path forward for their continued viability, as well as help usher in the next generation of farmers who will build on and improve farming practices that benefit everyone. I join my like-minded colleagues from every walk of life in supporting and advancing sound investments in agriculture that provide real, positive results for our farms and communities, in the Hudson Valley and across America.”
Molinaro and Ryan are calling for changes, including:
• Increased Technical Service Provider Access Act — Technical Service Providers help farmers access USDA conservation programs through hands-on, individualized assistance.
• Naturally Offsetting Emissions by Managing and Implementing Tillage Strategies Act — The NO EMITS Act assists farmers with transitioning cropping systems to methods that achieve environmental goals while also addressing the economic risk posed by the transition.
• Flooding Prevention Assessment, and Restoration Act — The legislation "creates flexibility within the USDA that will help communities restore flooded areas to pre-disaster levels, including the restoration of natural land, and enable them to manage the impacts of climate change," the release said.
• Peer Learning Conservation Education Act — The bill prioritizes on-farm activities that manage soil health and other natural resources and broadens the type of activities that are eligible for federal support.
