Area counties reported several more COVID 19 deaths Thursday.
Delaware County reported Thursday afternoon that four people had died of the disease.
There were 30 new cases, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, with 17 people hospitalized and 240 under mandatory quarantine. The county has recorded 1,063 confirmed cases since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County Public Health announced Thursday that three more residents died of COVID-19.
Chenango reported 47 new cases Thursday, after reporting just eight Wednesday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 1,795. Of those, 192 are active, an increase of one since Wednesday. There are 22 people hospitalized, an increase of one, and the number of quarantines has dropped by 85 to 447.
Otsego County reported one new death Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health website, there were 30 new cases Wednesday. There are 289 active cases in the county with 18 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,516 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to the website.
Schoharie County reported 12 new cases and had now recorded 926 according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
There have been 92 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic in the four-county area since March. Chenango has reported 35, Delaware, 27, Otsego has had 25 and Schoharie has reported five.
