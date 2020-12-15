COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to mount across the region, as three area counties reported deaths from the disease Tuesday.
Two more Chenango County residents died from COVID according to the county's Department of Public Health adding to the region's highest total.
"Sadly 2 more Chenango County residents have died of complications from COVID-19. Our thought and prayers are with their loved ones," a Tuesday morning media release said.
The county reported 12 new cases of the disease Tuesday. According to the release, there are currently 130 active cases, with eight people in hospitals and 552 under active quarantine.
There have now been 880 confirmed cases and 16 deaths in the county.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported one COVID-related death Tuesday.
"We continue to see a high number of cases reported per day," a media release said. "Many of the cases are related to community spread such as small household gatherings, community events & bars. Anywhere you are gathering without a mask and in close proximity to others puts you at increased risk for illness."
Officials urged those who develop symptoms to self-isolate and stay home.
The county reported 28 new cases Tuesday. There are currently 151 active cases, with 16 people hospitalized.
There have been 1,625 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since tracking began.
The Health Department is also warning of a cluster of positive COVID cases that may be linked to an open house at a Worcester business.
According to a media release, those who attended the Nelson’s Garage open house celebration on Main Street in Worcester from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, may have been exposed to COVID.
Those who attended the event are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms until Dec. 19. Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested and isolate.
Also in Otsego County, the Cooperstown Central School District announced it will move to fully remote instruction until Tuesday, Jan. 19 because of a positive COVID-19 case in the building and a large number of close contacts among students, staff, and faculty.
Interim Superintendent Romona N. Wenck said, in a letter published in the school's Hawkeyes Express newsletter, "This is an extremely difficult decision to make but truly feels like the best decision for the school and community.
"While we are concerned about the health and well-being of our students and staff, the decision to move to fully remote is because our already strained capacity to teach children during a pandemic is adversely impacted by our duty to adhere to public health protocols. We simply do not have the instructional staff or substitute teachers to fill in while even a small number of our personnel are quarantined or in isolation."
Delaware County also reported a death, its 10th.
There were seven new cases reported, according to information from Delaware County Public Health. There are 91 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 385 under quarantine. There have been 585 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that it has had 342 total cases. "We currently have 71 active cases in isolation, 41 people who have been exposed, are symptomatic, and are awaiting test results in quarantine, and 661 additional people in quarantine," the post said.
The state COVID-19 Tracker website said Schoharie had 14 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 356.
