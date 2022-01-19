Two local economic development groups are among those receiving a total of $420,00 in federal funds through the Economic Development Administration.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding, which is intended to develop and implement regional economic development strategies throughout New York. It will promote public-private partnerships to diversify and strengthen regional economies in New York, according to a media release.
The Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board, which comprises eight counties, including Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie, and the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, which includes Otsego and Schoharie counties, will each receive $70,000
“As we continue to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, this EDA investment will help jumpstart Upstate New York’s economic development, promote business growth, and strengthen our regional economies,” Schumer said in the release. “Funding for our regional economic development will have a direct impact on many of our most rural and distressed counties in Upstate New York. I will continue to fight to make sure that local New York economies have the tools and support they need to fully recover and come back stronger.”
“As our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this federal investment is an important step to help attract capital and create jobs throughout New York,” Gillibrand said. “I’ll keep fighting for federal resources to help our state’s economy stay strong.”
