The 300th case of COVID-19 was reported in the area Sunday.
Delaware County reported two new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 72.
Of those, four are hospitalized, nine are isolating at home, four are deceased and 55 have recovered.
Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 23 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, 1,867 tests have been performed on 1,605 individuals, according to the release. Thirteen have results pending and 1,498 yielded negative results.
Otsego County did not issue an report Sunday. The county reported its first new confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 63. The person infected did not attend the Unadilla Livestock auction on May 16, county health officials said in a media release. All contacts of the new case have been notified.
For 22 consecutive days, the Otsego County case total had remained at 62, with 57 recoveries and five deaths. Thirteen people are now in quarantine.
Chenango County's case total remained at 118 for a sixth day Sunday, with one individual hospitalized and one more recovery, with 87 people, according to a media release. Forty-six residents remain under mandatory quarantin
The county has conducted 2,598 tests.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
