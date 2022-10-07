State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, on Friday announced that community libraries throughout the 51st Senatorial District have been awarded more than $800,000 in public library construction grant funds.
Locally, the Bovina Public Library will receive $74,625, the Edmeston Free Library will get $246,818, the Fairview Public Library in Margaretville will receive $60,333, the Huntington Memorial Library will get $19,518.00, the Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick will receive $6,517 and the Richfield Springs Public Library will get $23,633.
“Our libraries are vital educational resources while also serving as community gathering places,” Oberacker said in a media release. “In many of the towns and villages that I represent, the local library hosts public meetings, delivers key services to residents young and old, and is the most recognizable building in the community.”
The grants are from $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2021-22 state budget. In the 2022-2023 state budget, the legislature again provided $34 million for projects that will be announced next year, the release said.
“Libraries are historic landmarks in many cases and technology and accessibility upgrades can be costly. The state construction aid will help as communities make needed improvements to meet new and evolving needs,” Oberacker said.
Public library construction grants help local libraries and library systems to construct new library buildings, create additions to existing structures, update electrical wiring to accommodate computer technology, meet standards of energy efficiency, renovate facilities to provide full accessibility to library users with disabilities and provide meeting rooms to accommodate community needs, the release said. New furniture, shelving, and equipment, including computer equipment, can be purchased for new or newly reconfigured or renovated space. Renovations designed to provide accessibility for those with disabilities are a high priority. Broadband infrastructure projects are also eligible, according to the release.
