Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker, an Oneonta native, has died. He was 78.
Walker is perhaps best known for the song “Mr. Bojangles.”
Walker died Friday of cancer, family spokesman John T. Davis told The Associated Press.
“He had battled throat cancer for many years, and some other health issues,” Davis said Saturday.
He was born Ronald Crosby in Oneonta in March 1942 and graduated in 1960 from Oneonta High School, where he had excelled in sports.
Walker has returned to the area to perform several time, and in October 2008, he was among those added to the Oneonta High School Wall of Distinction.
Walker emerged from New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene in the 1960s and he was a founding member of the band Circus Maximus. He moved to Texas in the 1970s and in 1972 scored a hit with his version of the Guy Clark song “L.A. Freeway.”
Walker and the Lost Gonzo Band in 1973 recorded an album live in Texas called “Viva Terlingua” that became a classic of the country-rock scene. Walker had since released more than 30 albums.
In 1986, he formed independent music label Tried & True Music and released albums under it.
Walker was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, he told the Austin American Statesman in 2018.
“I guess I took my singing for granted, and now I don’t," he told the newspaper.
In 2018, Walker was the focus of “¡Viva Jerry Jeff! The Origins and Wild Times of a Texas Icon.” The exhibition, presented by the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University in San Marcos included artifacts, photographs and recordings by the artist.
The September before, the Wittliff Collections announced that Walker had donated his archives, describing the materials as a major acquisition of the newly formed Texas Music Collection. Walker's archives were in more than 100 boxes, and "¡Viva Jerry Jeff!" presents the artist's story through handwritten lyrics, letters, photographs and artifacts, including materials about his arrest record from that fateful day in New Orleans in July 1965 when he met “Mr. Bojangles.”
Walker's first solo album, “Mr. Bojangles” and the song of the same title, solidified him as a rising star in the late 1960s, a media release announcing the exhibit said. He relocated to Austin in the early 1970s, becoming a key music figure there, and his historic 1972 album “¡Viva Terlingua!” helped establish the Austin music movement.
Walker's survivors include his wife, Susan, son, Django, and daughter, Jessie Jane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.