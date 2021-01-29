For the first time in two weeks, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in The Daily Star's four-county coverage area.
Otsego County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, Jan. 29.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there are 188 active cases in the county, with 13 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,712 total cases and 28 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Chenango County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 187 active cases in the county, with17 people hospitalized and 507 under active quarantine.
The county has reported 2,001 confirmed cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported five new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there are 121 active cases in the county, with 17 people hospitalized and 276 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,184 cases and 35 deaths.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Friday and has now recorded 1,012. Eight county residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 151 COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
During a Friday media briefing, Cuomo said there were 8,357 people hospitalized statewide, with 1,543 in intensive care units and 1,012 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate Friday was 4.65%.
