There were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported across the region Friday, April 30.
Chenango County reported 18 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 109 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 460 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,256 confirmed cases and 73 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported seven new cases Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 57 active cases and six people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.4%, about on par with the seven-day average of 1.5%.
The county has confirmed 4,329 COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported nine new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 68 active cases, with seven people hospitalized and 131 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,300 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported nine new cases Friday. The county has had 1,600 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 2,837 people were hospitalized, with 666 in intensive care units and 423 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.76%, the lowest since Nov. 3. The seven-day average was 1.93%, the lowest since Nov. 6. There were 44 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"We've said from the very beginning that the data and the science would guide our reopening plan, and with the positivity and hospitalization rates on a consistent downward trend we are able to relax restrictions even further," Cuomo said in a media release. "This is all good news, but we're not out of the woods yet. Our progress is directly affected by what we do and how we act, so we must continue with the precautions we know work to stop the spread if we want to beat COVID once and for all — wearing masks, staying socially distanced and, most importantly, getting vaccinated."
