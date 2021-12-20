Four new COVID deaths were reported in the four-county area over the weekend.
Otsego and Schoharie each reported two new deaths.
Otsego's death toll rose to 93 in its Monday, Dec. 20, reported. The county reported 21 new cases, bringing its total to 7,584 cases, of which 320 are active with a dozen people hospitalized. The county has reported at 9.3% seven-day average positivity rate.
On Monday, Dec. 20, the death toll for Schohaire County was at 29, with 3,199 total cases.
Chenango reported 144 new cases since Friday, brining its total to 6,334, with 337 active cases and nine people hospitalized. Of the active cases, 66 percent are not vaccinated and none of those hospitalized are vaccinated. There are 539 people in quarantine, and 92 residents of Chenango have died of COVID. The county reported at 8.8% seven-day positivity rate.
Delaware County reported 77 new cases since Friday. It has seen 5,220 cases since the pandemic began. There are 263 active cases with four people hospitalized. Eighty percent of the positive cases are unvaccinated, 23 percent are in the K-12 school population, and 1.9% are college students or employees. There are 533 people in quarantine, and 81 people have died of the disease.
