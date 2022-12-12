The Catskill Regional Teacher Center has announced a new class of National Board Certified Teachers.
According to a media release from the center, Neil Snedeker, Dove Karn, Amy DeAngelo, Alyssa Lilich, Kelly Urbano and Coreen Moriah achieved the deignation. In addition, Kate Elder, Tracy Smith and Regina Anderson have completed the requirements to continue their National Board Certification.
The distinction is given to teachers who pass the National Board Certification process. The process is composed of four components; content knowledge, differentiation in instruction, teaching practice and learning environment, and effective and reflective practitioner, the release said.
"Candidates spend many hours reflecting upon and improving the craft of teaching and must clearly articulate how they meet these high standards," the release said. To become board-certified, teachers complete a performance-based, peer-reviewed process, "demonstrating their proven impact on student learning and achievement."
According to the release, candidates typically spend between 200 and 400 hours completing the National Board process. Candidates "engage in deep analysis of content, student work samples, and example student learning."
Teachers are certified for five years, then are eligible to maintain certification through a maintenance process. Candidates typically spend 34 to 60 hours to provide the necessary evidence to maintain certification.
"With less than 1% of our regional teachers Nationally Board Recognized, this region is significantly behind the 3% of teachers nationwide that are Nationally Board Certified," the release said. "To address this gap the Catskill Regional Teacher Center developed a Catskill Area National Board Certification Cohort."
The cohort is organized and supported by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center and led by Regina Anderson. Last year, Dawn Kaminsky supported the network as Anderson worked on maintaining her certification, the release said.
Snedeker saidof the process, “The hundreds of hours I spent during that time and all those sleepless nights this spring spent working on it were worth it.”
Participants met Friday evenings and Saturday mornings and participated in a day-long writing retreat. There are about 10 teachers currently active in the cohort. Teachers have up to five years to meet all the requirements.
"Many studies have demonstrated that students with National Board Certified teachers make far more gains than similar students with non-board certified teachers," the release said. "In addition to student gains, many NBC teachers become teacher leaders."
The New York State Teacher Union, said, “Pursuing Board certification affords teachers the opportunity to become part of a larger network of accomplished teachers shaping the profession. During the process, candidates reflect on best practices in their content area, with their students and find immediate classroom applications of their learning.”
