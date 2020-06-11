Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this morning that five upstate regions, including those that cover The Daily Star area, have been approved for Phase 3 reopening Friday.
Limited restaurant openings are included in Phase 3.
Cuomo warned that establishments should abide by the rules, saying one consequence of failing to do so is being stripped of a liquor license. Decisions on whether public pools can open will be left to local governments.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.