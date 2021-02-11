New York State Police arrested Thursday, Feb. 11, a suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of six dogs found on an abandoned Davenport property in December.
The suspect was identified as a 33-year-old man named Carlos G. Smith in a photo and a description issued in a Feb. 3 “Warrant Wednesday” post on the official Facebook page for New York State Police, but the mug shot was from a prior arrest for an unrelated incident several years ago, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.*
The suspect may now identify as a woman and go by a different name, but according to Dembinska, is legally still identified as Carlos Smith.
A handful of credible tips led troopers to a Utica residence where Smith was found and arrested Thursday, according to Dembinska. Smith was transported back to Otsego County for processing and arraignment.
Smith was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and issued appearance tickets to Davenport Town Court.
Smith was wanted on a January warrant from Davenport Town Court after troopers found two adult mixed-breed dogs and four puppies dead in a crate outside Smith’s trailer Dec. 10.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans founder Terra Butler said Smith declined assistance in caring and providing for the animals, which also included cats and a bearded dragon at the time of an October visit to the residence.
If convicted, Smith could be one of the first names added to a proposed countywide public registry of convicted animal abusers.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors last month proposed a law establishing the registry that would prevent convicted animal abusers from owning or obtaining animals in the future. The law was introduced in response to the rescue of 18 pit bulls, a German shepherd and a Belgian malinois from an alleged fighting ring in Franklin last February
A public hearing on the proposed law will be held at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the Board of Supervisors room at the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building at 111 Main Street in Delhi.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
*changed at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 to remove an irrelevant fact.
