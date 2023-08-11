Arrest made in 2022 Chenango County burglaries
Chenango County authorities said they have made an arrest in the case of gas station burglaries that happened in October of last year.
According to a media release from Sheriff Ernest Cutting Jr., Robert E. Colson, age 52 of Norwich, was arrested after a lengthy investigation into the burglary of two Chenango County gas stations on Oct 21 and 27, 2022. Complaints were filed after it was discovered that “an unknown male had forced his way into the businesses and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tobacco products,” the release said.
Cutting said the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted Colson on two charges of third-degree burglary, one charge of third-degree grand larceny, one charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, two charges of third-degree criminal mischief and one charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Colson was arrested on Aug. 7 while he was incarcerated at the Chenango County Correctional Facility on separate charges. He was arraigned in Chenango County Court and returned to jail, scheduled for a later day in court, according to the release.
