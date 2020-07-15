Arsonist who killed firefighter faces sentencing

Following a three-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, an Oneonta man convicted of murder and arson in the death of a former Oneonta firefighter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, July 17.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he intends to ask for the maximum sentence — life in prison without parole — for Gabriel Truitt, who has been held without bail since his January conviction of first-degree arson, first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.
“That’s what he deserves,” Muehl said. “The family needs the closure and it’s good to get the case wrapped up after so long.”
After a weeklong trial, a jury found Truitt guilty of setting fire to a house on 5 Walling Ave. in Oneonta on Dec. 29, 2018, where former Oneonta firefighter John Heller and Truitt's ex-girlfriend, Heather Engler, lived in separate apartments.
Heller died of carbon monoxide toxicity from smoke inhalation after saving his fiancee, Amber Roe, and their four nephews.
Truitt’s original sentencing was scheduled for April 3, before courts were closed in March in light of the pandemic. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years to life and a maximum is life without parole.
