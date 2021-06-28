Art exhibit puts Asian-American shop life in spotlight

An upcoming art exhibit in Hobart will shine a light on recent Asian-Pacific discrimination, community heroes and women.
"Janet Wentworth Erickson An Artist's Soul: Form and Social Conscience A World of Diversity in Watercolor, Pastel, and Oil," will be on exhibit in the MURAL Art Gallery from July 17 through Aug. 21.
Wentworth Erickson, of Delhi, said she spent several months working on a painting project when she lived in the upper west side of Manhattan in the late 1980s and early '90s. She said the project, which was funded through a grant, is about South Korean immigrants who opened grocery stores in New York City.
She said she drew on location at a Korean grocer, the Chois' Farm store, to document what the immigrants experienced and completed 30 drawings before compiling them into one painting to sell. According to information she sent with the exhibit information, the store was open 24/7 and was owned by Korean immigrants who lived in Queens. She said that the family would speak Korean to each other and English to the customers.
“The history of the markets is fascinating,” she said. “It's a true success story. When they came to the country they didn't have much money and set up shop in the poor neighborhoods and helped them prosper. Now, the second generation has moved on and they don't want to take over for their parents so there aren't many in New York City anymore.”
She said she drew members of the Korean family who owned the store and focused on one immigrant, Jian Lee, and paid him to model for her. She said Lee immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea and was trying to earn enough money to bring his wife to the country. She said he died before that could happen and the exhibit is dedicated in his memory. She said she also used some of her friends as models for the customers in the store.
“With all the recent anti-Asian discrimination in the news, I looked at the drawings and decided they needed to be shown,” she said. “I'm not really directly addressing that discrimination in my exhibit, but I want to respond to it through the heart of a certain group of people. I want to show people what courage it takes to leave your country and come to a new one for a fresh start. A lot of us will never have to do that.”
In addition to the drawings of the South Korean immigrants, she said the exhibit will include an "artist's diary" about her work and will include some passages in Korean, translated by SUNY Oneonta professor Yun-Jung Choi. She said the translation was funded by a Creative Activity Grant from SUNY Oneonta. Her exhibit will also feature paintings, pictures and portraits from the Community Heroes exhibit that was held at Fenimore Art Museum in 2015 and of African American and Latina women.
"I'm trying to show that we have tremendous diversity in the area," she said. "The exhibit is a statement about the struggle of women, the struggle of people of color and the struggle of immigrants."
The exhibit will be on display at the MURAL Art Gallery at 631 Main St. in Hobart. Gallery hours are Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling 607-538-3002. There will be an artist reception July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. More information can be found at muralgallery.org.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
