The Fenimore Art Museum, just outside Cooperstown, will present its 13th annual Art by the Lake event, making it an online event this year.
According to a media release, video previews of this year’s selected artists are featured on Fenimore’s Facebook page. Links can be found at FenimoreArt.org. Art work will be available for purchase.
Several videos featuring demonstrations by the artists will also be available for viewing during the weekend, the release said.
Voting will open online Saturday, Aug. 15, and runs for two days. Links to the artworks and a form to cast votes for the Viewer's Choice Award can be found at FenimoreArt.org. All prizes will be awarded and posted Monday, Aug. 17. Participants will have a chance to win a sustaining membership for Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum by voting.
Artists include Christopher Wakefield, Tom Hussey, Joyce Stewart, Tatiana Rhinevault, Alex Roediger, Deborah Beck, Linda Tracz, Richard Kathmann, Anne Pascale, Christine C. Sutter, Susana Caban, John Jackson, Lisa Tessier, Nancy Kieffer, Robert Glisson, Tracy Helgeson and Daniel K. Tennant.
Proceeds from the event benefit Fenimore Art Museum’s education programs.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
