Local artwork will line a trail at Basswood Pond State Forest in Burlington this weekend.
The Butternut Valley Alliance will host On The Trail of Art 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Entry to the park will be at the parking lot on Conservation Road, a media release said.
The festival uses nature to showcase art created by professional and student artists normally seen inside galleries or on school walls, the release said. Students from Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and Morris central schools will have artwork displayed along the trail. The trail is an easy, level three-quarter mile trail, the Butternut Valley Alliance website said. In addition to the artwork displays, there will be art demonstrations and art participation stations, plein air painters will be set up along the trail and there will be strolling performance artists, the website said.
On the Trail of Art brings together artists of the valley in a natural environment and uses art to begin conversations between students and professionals about art and place, and to make connections between the different communities in the Butternut Valley, the release said. The exhibit also brings attention to the state forests that are located in the Butternut Valley and encourages people to utilize the parks for repeat visits, the release said.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s website, Basswood Pond State Forest in Burlington, is 720 acres with 7.5 miles of multi-use trails, as well as a pond and a picnic area. The park is part of the Otsego Outdoors Spring Octet Challenge, as a separate excursion or part of the On The Trail of Art festival. Other activities include cycling from Oneonta to Otego, paddling from Milford to Portlandville, or hiking at different listed parks.
On The Trail of Art is free to all and open to the public. Reservations are required to allow for spacing and tickets are available at ButternutValleyAlliance.org.
According to the website, there is water at the beginning of the trail. “As of Friday, it was still about 10 inches deep for about 50 feet,” the site said. Instead of canceling the event, organizers will provide towels to people who want to wade through the water with their bare feet, or will provide boots for people to borrow. People can also ask for directions to the rear entrance of the trail and follow the trail in reverse.
