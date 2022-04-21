The Earlville Opera House has announced the allocation of $116,500 in cultural funding to 41 non-profit organizations and artists through the 2022 Broome, Chenango & Otsego Statewide Community Regrants Program.
According to a media release, the New York State Council on the Arts established the SCR (previously known as Decentralization) Program in 1977 "to foster the continued development of local cultural resources responsive to community need." SCR serves all of New York State’s 62 counties.
The Earlville Opera House is one of 27 SCR sites across the state. The basic principle of SCR re-grant funding is local decision-making using a peer panel grant evaluation process, the release said. The SCR program offers grant support up to $5,000 for community arts and arts education projects.
“This year’s SCR application process was particularly competitive,” said Earlville Opera House SCR Coordinator Victoria Kappel. “We received over $193,000 in requests from organizations, municipalities, and artists throughout our service area. This shows both the vibrancy and importance of cultural programming to our communities as well as the great need for continued support of the cultural sector.”
Chenango County recipients included: Chenango County Blues Association; Improve Norwich Now; Afton Community Theatre; Sherburne Public Library; Bonnie Gale; Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association; Mid-York Concert Band; Guernsey Memorial Library; 6 On The Square; Chenango Arts Council; Gilbert Polk; The Place; South New Berlin Free Library; Jericho Arts Council; Suzanne Bloom; The Sam & Adele Golden Foundation for the Arts; Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival; and the Out of the Woodwork Players.
Otsego County recipients were: Orpheus Theatre; First Night Oneonta; Cherry Valley Artworks; Village of Laurens; Otsego Dance Society; Pathfinder Village; Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble; Unadilla Historical Association; The ARC Otsego; Oneonta Community Concert Band Association; Community Arts Network of Oneonta; and the Butternut Valley Alliance.
For more information on the SCR program or the grant recipients, their projects and contact information, visit the EOH website at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or call 315-691-3550.
